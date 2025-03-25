Home
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Live Tv
After Delhi, Will Travis Scott Scott Also Perform In Mumbai And Bengaluru? Check Schedule Here

The past few months have seen a surge in global artists performing in India, with Maroon 5, Coldplay, Alan Walker, Green Day, and Shawn Mendes taking the stage at various festivals and concerts.

After Delhi, Will Travis Scott Scott Also Perform In Mumbai And Bengaluru? Check Schedule Here

Travis Scott is all set for his debut performance in India


Global hip-hop sensation Travis Scott is all set to make his India debut as part of his Circus Maximus World Tour. The rapper will perform at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 18, 2025.

Travis Scott Confirms Asia Tour

Travis Scott shared a poster on Instagram announcing his upcoming Asia tour, captioning it, “JOBURG/ ASIA WE OTW SOON I WANNA SEE SOMETHING.” In addition to India, the Sicko Mode hitmaker will also perform in Africa, South Korea, China, and Japan.

According to a source, Travis Scott’s India concert will attract over 50,000 music fans. The setlist will feature some of his biggest hits, including Sicko Mode, Goosebumps, Highest In The Room, and Fein.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by flame (@travisscott)

Will Travis Scott Scott Also Perform In Mumbai And Bengaluru?

Looks like Travis Scott has a tight schedule and is short on time. The rapper will only land in the national capital to perform. No shows for Mumbai and Bengaluru have been planned, so far.

Travis Scott Joins a Growing List of International Artists in India

The past few months have seen a surge in global artists performing in India, with Maroon 5, Coldplay, Alan Walker, Green Day, and Shawn Mendes taking the stage at various festivals and concerts. Travis Scott, known for his psychedelic hip-hop style and electrifying stage presence, is the latest to join this growing trend.

In another exciting update for music lovers, legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses has announced their return to India after more than a decade. The band will perform at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on May 17, 2025.

Guns N’ Roses, best known for their classic hits Sweet Child O’ Mine, November Rain, and Paradise City, currently consists of Axl Rose (vocals, piano), Duff McKagan (bass), and Slash (lead guitar). Their last performance in India was in 2012.

The Guns N’ Roses 2025 India Tour is being produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live in collaboration with Live Nation, the global producers of the tour. Fans can expect a power-packed performance with their iconic rock anthems.

