After Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh Begins Shooting For Pralay In Mumbai; Kalyani Priyadarshan Joins His Next Big Thriller

Ranveer Singh is moving from the high-octane world of Dhurandhar to an altogether darker landscape. The actor has officially begun shooting for Pralay, his upcoming post-apocalyptic zombie thriller directed by Jai Mehta. The first schedule is underway in Mumbai, with the production expected to continue until around Diwali. Recent reports had suggested that the project could involve international locations, but the makers have now started filming in Mumbai.
The film pairs Ranveer with Malayalam actor Kalyani Priyadarshan, who is expected to make her Hindi film debut with the project. Kalyani recently drew attention with Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, making her casting opposite Ranveer one of the more intriguing aspects of Pralay.
All About Pralay
While the makers have kept several plot details under wraps, Pralay is being described as a survival thriller set in a dystopian world ravaged by a zombie outbreak. The story explores survival, human relationships and the struggle to protect what matters when society begins to collapse.
Unlike a conventional zombie entertainer, the film is being mounted on an ambitious scale, with extensive world-building and VFX expected to create its post-apocalyptic setting. Producer Hansal Mehta has said the team is working with international talent to make the dystopian world feel immersive while keeping the production more cost-efficient than comparable Hollywood projects.
Ranveer Singh turns producer with Pralay
Pralay also marks an important step for Ranveer behind the camera. The actor is among the producers of the film, alongside Hansal Mehta and others. Jai Mehta, meanwhile, is making his feature directorial debut after work on projects including Scam 1992 and Lootere.
The film is expected to be one of Ranveer’s most ambitious genre departures yet, following his recent success with Dhurandhar.
Shiwani works as a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering the entertainment beat. With a strong background in media, she is a true cinema buff who loves keeping up with the latest in pop culture and lifestyle trends. After earning her Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Shiwani followed her passion and pursued a Master’s in Journalism from IIMC, choosing the road less travelled.
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