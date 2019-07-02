After confirming the lead role opposite Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2, recently Kartik Aaryan has agreed to step into the shoes of Akshay Kumar for the sequel of 2007 hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Moreover, the producer of the film wants to start shooting for the film in the year-end.

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is currently on cloud 9 as after astonishing the fans with the official announcement of Dostana 2, recently, the reports revealed that the actor has been roped in to play the lead role in another sequel. Earlier there were reports that Kartik Aaryan might step into the shoes of Akshay Kumar in the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. However, now this has been confirmed that Kartik Aaryan will play the lead role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

While the makers of the film has confirmed Kartik Aaryan, but the script of the film is still on its editing stage. Reports also reveal that Kartik has also green signalled the project and soon the search of the lead lady will also begin. Moreover, the producer of the film Bhushan Kumar also revealed he wants to start shooting of the film from the year-end.

Talking about the original series, the film was directed by Priyadarshan and also featured Vidya Bala, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Shiney Arora in lead roles. The film was somewhat based on Tamil film Chandramukhi of 2005.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has a list of films in his kitty this year. Recently, the actor has finished the schedule of the much-anticipated film Love Aaj Kal 2 which is directed by Imtiaz Ali and Sara Ali Khan. The hardworking actor will then feature in Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh with costars Bumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. Moreover, Kartik Aaryan will also share the screens with Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2.

