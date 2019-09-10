From adventure to thriller, Rohit Shetty makes sure all his films have a high dosage of an adrenaline rush, crime, thriller, and romance. As Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Dream Girl he revealed he wants to work with larger than life film director Rohit Shetty.

After Dream Girl, Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he wants to do larger than life films with Rohit Shetty!

As Ayushmann Khurrana gears up for his upcoming movie release, Dream Girl, the star revealed in a promotional interview with a leading daily that he wants to work with cop universe and larger than life film director Rohit Shetty. Stating the obvious, most of the actors once in their life want to work with the adventure seeker Rohit Shetty! Time and again, the actor has proven his versatility, from Vicky Donor to Shubh Mangal Savdhan to Baadhai Ho to National award winner Andhadhun, Ayushmann surely loves to play with his scripts.

Playing the role of a girl for the very first time, Ayushmann Khurrana will essay the role of a girl Pooja, a tele caller, who entertains and keeps guys hooked with her voice. During the interview, Nushrat Bharucha said that she wants to see Vicky Donor star in a negative role to which the actor revealed that he has actually been a villain during his college days in many shows, but now he tries not to, challenging himself with the scripts, Ayushmann is a perfectionist.

So when quizzed about one director he wants to work in the future, the name Rohit Shetty doesn’t come as a surprise! From Ranveer Singh starring in the box office, cop drama hit Simmba to now Akshay Kumar working with the adrenaline seeker Rohit Shetty in Sooryavanshi, all the A-Listers once want to try their hand and luck with Rohit Shetty directorial ventures. Calling Rohit Shetty larger than life director, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed that the next star he wants to work with is Rohit Shetty.

Moving on to his upcoming release, Ayushmann Khurrana said that his film Dream Girl is an in and out masala film which will keep you hooked to the screens till the very last minute. The movie apart from Ayushmann Khurrana will star Nushrat Bharucha in an important role. The movie, Dream Girl, is set to release this week on September 13, 2019.

Ayushmann Khurrana has one busy year ahead with back to back movies lined up from Deam Girl to Bala to Shubh Mangal Zyada Savadhan to Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan and his upcoming untitled film. The actor is on a roll to be one of the finest actors of our industry!

Check out some of the Dream Girl songs here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App