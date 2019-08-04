Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee has reduced her weight by working hard you will be stunned to see this new incarnation. Here are some astonishing pictures of sizzling Rani.

After dropping 18 kgs, Rani Chatterjee is setting internet on fire with these sizzling photos

Rani Chatterjee transformation: Rani Chatterjee is a big name in Bhojpuri Cinema. Recently, Rani Chatterjee confirmed the news of her participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 by posting pictures from Bulgaria. But what has she done to make sure she got into Rohit Shetty’s Indian reality stunt show? Let’s take a look at her transformation here:

Rani Chatterjee in the past few months has worked hard to reduce weights and has shed more than 18 kgs to get fit for the Season 10 of Indian reality stunt show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee used to be very healthy, but now she has changed herself completely by sweating it out in the gym. Many of her costars used to call her fat, in response to which Rani Chatterjee worked hard and has become a fitness inspiration for everyone.

The internet sensation and Bhojpuri bombshell keep posting pictures from her workout regime be it doing yoga, or gymming, Rani Chatterjee made sure that everyone was aware of her weight loss journey. The actor shared recently that she has worked hard for this transformation, she wants to see a change in herself. Rani also mentioned that she has specifically done this to prove those who think she can’t change herself.

Take a look at her photos here:

Rani seems to do yoga, physical fitness training, and pulling weights on social media. Bhojpuri queen Rani Chatterjee is not only famous in Bhojpuri cinema, but her ability and her passion also make her separate from everyone. One can scroll down her social media handle to see transformation pictures with motivating captions.

Talking about her career, Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee is mainly acknowledged for her notable performances in the films Sasura Bada Paisawala, Sita, Devra Bada Satawela and Rani No. 786. She made her debut with Bhojpuri family drama Sasura Bada Paosawala co-starring Manoj Tiwari in 2008.

Apart from that, Rani has seen in multiple Bhojpuri hits Damaad Ji, Diljale, Chaila Babu Phool Banal Angar, Ganga Yamuna Saraswati, Nagin, Ek Laila Teen Chaila, Dulara, Paayal, Rani Banal Jwala, Karz, Love aur Rajniti 2, and Icchadhaari. Actor will next seen in Sakhi ke Biyah.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App