Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan has been in news for several reasons and now the star is being linked with another costar Ariah Agarwal from Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Recently, the news of Parth and Erica Fernandes parting ways was confirmed and their fans were highly disappointed about the same. As per reports, Parth’s closeness with Priyanka Solanki was the reason behind their break up.

It seems Parth has already moved on from Erica and is seeing another co-actor Ariah Agarwal. Rumours of Parth and Ariah are being made after their video went viral on social media in which they are seen dancing with each other on songs Neend Churayi Meri Kisne O Sanam Tune and Oh Oh Jane Jana. After watching the video, it looks like both the actors are quite comfortable with each other and are liking each other’s company. Parth was also snapped outside Araih’s house in Lokhandwala a lot of times.

Recently, Ariah took to Instagram and shared a photo with Parth denying all the allegations of them dating. She posted the picture with a caption related to friends so that people don’t doubt their relationship. It was a smart move by the actor but something is definitely brewing up between them. In the show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Ariah is seen playing the role of Komolika’s sister. Have a look at the viral videos here:

On the work front, Parth got fame from his show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan in which he was seen playing the role of Manik. Now, the actor has gained popularity from playing the character of Anurag. The actor has also signed a web series recently but no official announcement has been made yet. Talking about his personal life, there were rumours that Parth was dating Disha Patani before Erica and broke up with Disha because she was being linked to Vikas Gupta.

