After creating a buzz with her recently released film Gully Boy, Zoya Akhtar is again set to rule overall again with her digital debut Made in Heaven. The web series reveals the shocking reality behind these big fat Indian weddings. Zoya Akhtar is counted amongst the leading filmmakers who have made her space in the industry with her hard work.

After Gully Boy, Zoya Akhtar is again set to rule the entertainment industry with Made in Heaven

Just when we thought Gully Boy was one of the most loved and appreciated film of Bollywood, Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar within few days of the Gully Boy’s release delivered one of the best over the top show Made in Heaven. Exactly 22 days after Gully Boy’s release Zoya delivered one of the most path-breaking OTT shows with Made in Heaven. Zoya Akhtar always presents projects to the audience which are not only entertaining but also emotionally engaging. While the audience was still absorbing the emotional journey of Murad in Gully Boy, Zoya Akhtar made her digital debut with a bang and is winning hearts all over again. Basking in the success of Gully Boy, the director made her debut on the magazine cover as well, she graced the March issue of Cosmopolitan. Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy has become a rage across the nation making every character resonate with the audience.

Even before the release of the film in India, Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy garnered immense accolades in the coveted Berlin Film Festival. Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy has become a rage across the nation making every character resonate with the audience. Zoya Akhtar who has been ahead of her times with films like Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do is now ruling the box office with Gully Boy and is making all right noise across quarters.

The Zoya Akhtar directorial is indomitable a testimony of which is seen at the Box Office along with immense appreciation from audiences and critics alike. Now, with the recently released Made in Heaven, Zoya made her debut in the digital space as well. The Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti creation traces the journey of two wedding planners and unveils the scandalous reality behind the big fat Indian weddings.

The woman with the Midas Touch, Zoya Akhtar has wowed critics with Gully Boy with raving reviews making news across all quarters already. Over the years, Zoya Akhtar is known to treat the audience with a strong male character driven film which has slayed at the box office along with critical acclaims. With a journey of four feature films, two short films, and one web series, Zoya Akhtar is one of the leading filmmakers who has carved her niche into the entertainment industry.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More