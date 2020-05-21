Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor to reunite with Mohit Suri for Malang sequel for the fourth time after films like Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain and Half Girlfriend.

After playing a mysterious woman in Stree, matching up steps in dance drama ABCD 2 and showcasing her action mode in Saaho, Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is all set to astonish her fans again by reuniting with Mohit Suri for Malang sequel. Now, to those who have watched the action thriller would remember how the film ends with Anil Kapoor receiving a call and how the director established a nice plot for the second part in the climax.

As per the recent development, the producer of the film Ankur Garg has confirmed the news of the team coming up with its sequel. According to the recent reports, Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is likely to play lead in Malang 2 which featured Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Khemmu, and Disha Patani in the original film.

Reports suggest that Aashiqui 2 director wanted to cast Saaho actor in Malang but due to the non-availability of dates, the actress was unable to feature in the film. Based on her relations with the director, later Shraddha Kapoor agreed to give a little voiceover in the climax of the film, which made it even more interesting. Now, Shraddha Kapoor is all set to reunite with Mohit Suri after hit films like Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, and Half Girlfriend.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma to approach cyber crime cell against Shehnaaz Gill’s fans, says she’s being trolled on purpose

Not just this, in a recent interview, Producer Ankur Garg also revealed that he is thankful to the audience who have shown such a great response to the film on the OTT platform. If these reports are to be believed it will be quite interesting to watch Shraddha Kapoor in Mohit Suri’s film Malang 2.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App