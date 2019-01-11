Koffee with Karan 6 is back in the buzz but not for the right reasons. After drawing flak over Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul’s indecent remarks on women and black culture in the latest episode, a video featuring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma is going viral on social media that proves that this is not the first time it has happened on Karan Johar’s show.
In the video that is going viral on Twitter, Ranveer can be seen making an indecent remark on Anushka while the latter looks visibly disturbed. Soon after Ranveer makes the remark, Karan Johar can be seen laughing it off. The Simmba actor follows it up by recalling an incident when he saw Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pool.
Have a look at how Tweeple are reacting to the old video of Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma surfacing on social media:
Post the outrage against the recent episode of Koffee With Karan, the controversial episode has been deleted from the OTT platform Hotstar and the two cricketers have been issued a show-cause notice by BCCI. In his official apology posted on social media platforms, Hardik Pandya stated that he got a bit carried away by the format of the show.
On the professional front, Ranveer Singh’s latest release Simmba has emerged as a blockbuster and has zoomed past Rs 200 crore club. Post Simmba, Ranveer is gearing up for his next release Gully Boy that is based on the street rappers of Mumbai. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film is scheduled to release on February 14.
