Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar's celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan is back in the news. As Hardik Pandya's outlandish and misogynist remarks continue to draw flak on social media, an old video featuring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma from 2011 has gone viral on social media. In the video, Ranveer Singh can be seen making an indecent comment on Anushka Sharma. The video is drawing flak on social media.

In the video that is going viral on Twitter, Ranveer can be seen making an indecent remark on Anushka while the latter looks visibly disturbed. Soon after Ranveer makes the remark, Karan Johar can be seen laughing it off. The Simmba actor follows it up by recalling an incident when he saw Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pool.

Have a look at how Tweeple are reacting to the old video of Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma surfacing on social media:

"You want your ass pinched? I'm right here" IS THIS YOUR HERO? Also look at how Kjo is laughing. BOLLYWOOD IS FULL OF SCUMS pic.twitter.com/nZbEWiTlp8 — babu bisleri (@PUNchayatiii) January 10, 2019

That look on anushka's face though. If she could she would have killed him right there. — Bhagmati (@paharganj2paris) January 10, 2019

The look on Anushka's face ! She clearly didn't liked what he said and rightly so — Saurabh (@imsgshinde) January 10, 2019

Over to you @imVkohli

Stumps sath leke aana — A S H 🔥 (@_ash18_) January 10, 2019

Another one that'll bite the dust — Aditya rane (@adiji) January 10, 2019

Post the outrage against the recent episode of Koffee With Karan, the controversial episode has been deleted from the OTT platform Hotstar and the two cricketers have been issued a show-cause notice by BCCI. In his official apology posted on social media platforms, Hardik Pandya stated that he got a bit carried away by the format of the show.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh’s latest release Simmba has emerged as a blockbuster and has zoomed past Rs 200 crore club. Post Simmba, Ranveer is gearing up for his next release Gully Boy that is based on the street rappers of Mumbai. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film is scheduled to release on February 14.

