After Hera Pheri 3 Exit, Priyadarshan Reunites With Akshay Kumar For Ninth Film

In the wake of immense disappointment due to him leaving Hera Pheri 3, Priyadarshan, the experienced director, is not taking much time. In fact, he has already decided upon his next movie where he will once again collaborate with his muse Akshay Kumar in his ninth film together.

This is actually a very good news for the fans who love to see the Akshay-Priyadarshan chemistry on the big screen as they have been in the weight since the release of Bhooth Bangla

What is Priyadarshan’s ninth film with Akshay Kumar about?

In contrast to the conventional comedy film, the current one is a thriller-comedy film produced by the famous production house Tips. The story has been penned down by Priyadarshan himself, and he claims that it is an altogether new blend of comedy and thriller.

While commenting on the matter, Priyadarshan said that:

“My next film is with Akshay Kumar and Tips.”

Though the director may be trying to keep some elements of the story a secret, sources tell us that both the actor and the director are extremely enthusiastic about this film as it is a sub-genre they have not yet attempted in their respective careers.

Priyadarshan is working with Rohan Shankar to write the screenplay of this film. Rohan Shankar had previously written the screenplay of ‘Bhooth Bangla.’

When will the movie go on floors?

This movie will be rolled into production before the year-end, with a tentative production date booked for December 2026.

The rapid scheduling of this film has led to a rearrangement in Priyadarshan’s immediate schedule. The comedy-drama that he was scheduled to make along with Pankaj Tripathi and a Malayalam film featuring superstar Mohanlal have both been put on hold till 2027 to make way for the Akshay Kumar movie.

Tracking an iconic Bollywood partnership

The last news concerning Tips movie becomes an addition to the list of the most productive actor and director tandem in the history of commercial Indian cinema. This tandem made a splash in the history of Indian films thanks to the cult film Hera Pheri in 2000. They developed a kind of comedy style in Bollywood which was successfully applied in such movies as Garam Masala in 2005, Bhagam Bhag in 2006, and De Dana Dan in 2009. Besides, it should be mentioned that this tandem attempted to become active in such genres as psychological horror comedy (as in the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa in 2007) and even political satire (as in the film Khatta Meetha in 2010). After taking a pause, they managed to ignite the flame and win people’s sympathy through Bhooth Bangla and will soon conquer the genre of psychological action thriller with the aid of Haiwaan starring Saif Ali Khan, to be released on September 11, 2026.

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