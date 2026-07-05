After India’s Got Latent 2, Samay Raina Books Entire Theatre For Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha

Samay Raina Books Entire Theatre: Stand-up Comedian Samay Raina has pulled off another massive viral move, booking an entire theatre in Mumbai for a special screening of the newly released spy action thriller Alpha. The grand gesture is Raina’s way of extending direct support to Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, following their high-profile appearance on the explosive premiere episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2.

The film, which marks the YRF Spy Universe’s very first female-led tentpole, arrived in theatres on Friday, July 3, 2026. Despite a highly polarized reaction from critics, Samay is actively leveraging his massive digital empire to inject some serious organic momentum into the film’s box office run.

Why did Samay Raina book a whole theatre for Alpha?

Taking to Instagram, Samay revealed that the private Mumbai screening wasn’t just a solo movie date—he explicitly invited 250 of his most loyal fans to join him, distributing free tickets directly via WhatsApp to those on his pre-sale broadcast list.

The comedian framed the entire event as a return favor for the Bollywood stars stepping out of their comfort zone to sit on his notoriously unfiltered panel.

“It’s just a small gesture from me to show love to Alia and Sharvari for being soooo cool that they came on my show’s first episode,” Samay wrote. “Love them both and super excited to see their movie! See you guys tomorrow!”

How did Alia Bhatt and Sharvari dominate India’s Got Latent 2?

The special screening serves as a direct callback to the historic launch of India’s Got Latent Season 2, which pulled off a massive dual-platform simulcast premiere on both Netflix and YouTube on June 20. The episode instantly shattered streaming records, crossing an astronomical 55 million views on YouTube within its first 12 days.

During the record-breaking episode, Alia and Sharvari willingly subjected themselves to Samay’s signature, brutal roasts:

The Box Office Digs: Samay didn’t hold back, taking direct comedic shots at Alia’s previous box office underperformers like Jigra, humorously calling her appearance the “lowest point of her career.”

The Viral Comebacks: The actors matched his chaotic energy effortlessly. Sharvari stole the spotlight with sharp, witty comebacks targeting Samay, while Alia later made waves during an Alpha promotional event in Jaipur, deadpanning a callback to a show insider joke about “gareeb aadmi” (poor man) that went viral on TikTok and Instagram Reels.

How is Alpha performing at the box office amid online trolling?

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha serves as the seventh major installment in Aditya Chopra’s lucrative YRF Spy Universe, positioning Alia as ‘Sita’ and Sharvari as a fellow elite operative alongside heavyweight stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. The movie has had a highly dramatic theatrical kickoff, racking up over ₹37 crore gross worldwide within its opening weekend.

While online film circles remain heavily divided over the film’s gritty action sequences, major industry insiders have stepped forward to defend the project against internet toxicity.

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Instagram Stories to heavily praise Alia’s undeniable box office pull, stating: “When footfalls are a challenge, ALPHA takes a solid start! It emphasizes many things… the audience is way above online negativity. The stardom and theatrical pull of Alia Bhatt and the impact of a big screen spectacle is undebatable.” By packing out an entire theatre with his own community, Samay Raina is proving that the intersection of internet subculture and mainstream Bollywood might just be the ultimate marketing cheat code.

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