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Home > Entertainment News > After Initially Distancing Himself, Diljit Dosanjh Backs Jantar Mantar Protest: Here’s What He Said

After Initially Distancing Himself, Diljit Dosanjh Backs Jantar Mantar Protest: Here’s What He Said

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has extended support to student protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. After initially distancing himself from the movement, Dosanjh condemned police action against demonstrators, stating public voice is divine while bracing for fresh backlash.

Diljit Dosanjh, Image Credits- Instagram
Diljit Dosanjh, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-07-21 12:52 IST

Punjabi singer and superstar Diljit Dosanjh has finally come forward and extended his support to student protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. Breaking his initial silence and brushing off any questions regarding the protest, the singer-actor took to his Instagram and posted a direct statement condemning the way students were treated during their Parliament march.

What Did Diljit Dosanjh Say About the Jantar Mantar Protests?

Reacting to the violent clashes between the security and student protesters which led to massive numbers of injuries and bloodshed, Diljit took to his Instagram and urged the government to engage with the youth and listen to their demands..

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“What happened today was very wrong. Students should not have been treated like this. I request the authorities to listen to the students’ demands. The voice of the people is the voice of God (Lokan Di Avaaz Rab Di Avaaz Hundi Aa).”Diljit Dosanjh

His statement came shortly after Delhi Police used lathi-charge and tear gas to disperse hundreds of youths marching towards Parliament, resulting in several detentions and injuries.

Why Did Diljit Initially Distance Himself From the Movement?

This sudden appearance of the actor in the public eye marks a considerable departure from where he stood some days ago. When Dosanjh took part in a question-and-answer session on Instagram, he was quizzed about whether he favoured the CJP sit-in over examination reforms at Jantar Mantar. He then explicitly said that he should be kept out of politics.

“Bro, keep me away from protests and such things. I am an artist, not a politician. Everything in life can never be perfect,” Dosanjh had said by quoting verses from scriptures in order to encourage fortitude rather than participation. But the use of the police force against young protesters during Monday’s march made him return to the public discourse.

Why Is Diljit Bracing for Fresh ‘Anti-National’ Backlash?

On his social media, Dosanjh has not failed to point out how he faces both the personal risk and the legal risks involved in making his political position known. In relation to his well-known stance in the 2020-2021 farmer’s protest, he admitted that supporting his students would bring him another wave of backlash.

“The tag of ‘anti-national’ has already been attached to me many times. Even now, I know I will be called anti-national again. After the farmers’ protest, I faced a lot of backlash and legal problems that I still cannot even discuss. Rest, God is watching everything.”Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh belongs to the group of celebrities who have raised their voice against the crackdown on student protests in the capital.

What Is the Jantar Mantar Student Protest About?

The protests in central Delhi, structured around Jantar Mantar, are due to the general dissatisfaction with regard to the leakage of papers in the national examinations.

The protest movement has taken off due to the hunger strike carried out by activist Sonam Wangchuk and policy reforms required in the education ministry. The Indian government, having increased security measures in New Delhi, is under increasing pressure from various civic organizations and social icons to engage in dialogue with the protesting students.

ALSO READ: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 11: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Passes Second Monday Test With Rs 125 Crore Milestone

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After Initially Distancing Himself, Diljit Dosanjh Backs Jantar Mantar Protest: Here’s What He Said
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After Initially Distancing Himself, Diljit Dosanjh Backs Jantar Mantar Protest: Here’s What He Said

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After Initially Distancing Himself, Diljit Dosanjh Backs Jantar Mantar Protest: Here’s What He Said
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