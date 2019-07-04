Salman Khan to launch 300 gyms and fitness centres across India by 2020: After the launch of Being Human, Salman Khan to invest in gyms and fitness centers. To open more than 300 gyms across India by 2020.

After Inshallah, here's what would be keeping Salman Khan busy

Salman Khan to launch 300 gyms and fitness centers across India by 2020: A treat for all gym enthusiasts as Salman Khan is set to launch his own set of gyms and fitness centers across India. Salman Khan has always been an inspiration for all generation after generation. After the success of his Being Strong fitness equipment, Salman Khan will launch his SK-27 gym franchise.

The aim of the fitness center will be to make all fit and healthy and in a broader sense create job opportunities for fitness trainers and entrepreneurs while spreading the Fit India movement. Earlier this year in April, Salman Khan launched his fitness equipment brand Being Strong and within three months of its launch, Being Strong equipment has been launched in more than 175 gyms across India.

Salman Khan who is a fitness enthusiast himself keeps on posting pictures from his workout regime be it lifting weights or stretching, Bharat actor nails every look!

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently basking in the success of his mega-budget multi starter film Bharat which starred Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff and many others in lead roles.

Sallu Bhai is currently filming for his upcoming movie Dabangg 3 and will soon start filming for his Sanjay Leela Bhansali project- Inshallah with Alia Bhatt.

