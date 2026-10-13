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Home > Entertainment News > After Janhvi Kapoor’s AI Video Row, Shriya Saran Reveals Her Own Experience With Morphed Images

After Janhvi Kapoor’s AI Video Row, Shriya Saran Reveals Her Own Experience With Morphed Images

Shriya Saran has opened up about AI-morphed images of herself after Janhvi Kapoor condemned an AI-altered video featuring her likeness, calling the misuse of technology annoying and unacceptable.

Shriya Saran and Janhvi Kapoor (In-frame) (Image: X)
Shriya Saran and Janhvi Kapoor (In-frame) (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 15:43 IST

Actor Shriya Saran has spoken about her experience with AI-morphed images, highlighting how artificial intelligence can be misused to alter women’s appearances without their consent. Her remarks come amid the controversy surrounding an AI-generated video featuring Janhvi Kapoor, which sparked fresh concerns about digital abuse and the objectification of women.

In an interview with News18, Shriya described how manipulated images can change physical features or even remove parts of an outfit. The actor said the alterations can sometimes leave her questioning whether the image actually looks like her.

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“It’s funny. Sometimes, I don’t even know if it’s me,” Shriya said.

Nonetheless, she emphasized the fact that the problem cannot be overlooked just because of the alterations that may sound ridiculous. “You’ve to take it with a pinch of salt. Having said that, it’s annoying and it’s not right,” she added. Shriya agreed that there are many possibilities with artificial intelligence but at the same time emphasized that misuse of such technology could result in very harmful outcomes.

What Happened In Janhvi Kapoor’s AI Video Controversy?

The discussion gained momentum after an AI-altered video featuring Janhvi Kapoor’s appearance in the song Chuttamalle from Devara: Part 1 circulated online. The manipulated clip digitally changed the actor’s appearance to depict her in a sexually explicit manner. Janhvi condemned the content, describing it as “deeply violating” and “bordering on sexual assault”.

The controversy prompted conversations about consent, privacy and the responsibility of platforms to address fabricated content. Jr NTR and other members of the film industry also spoke out against the misuse of AI.

Why Is AI-Morphed Content A Growing Concern?

The incidents mentioned by Shriya and Janhvi reveal a broader issue, which is that AI can be leveraged to create misleading images and videos that seem believable to the audience, despite the fact that the events never took place.

For the persons concerned, the impacts could go far beyond humiliation and intrusion. The manipulated media could influence their privacy, dignity, and control over their image.

Although AI has a lot of potential uses, its power should not allow for the exploitation of someone’s image without permission. The statements of Shriya have further emphasized the need for awareness about AI technology.

ALSO READ: A Torn Kurta, A Film Set And A Fallout: What Happened Between Nana Patekar And Vidhu Vinod Chopra During Parinda?

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After Janhvi Kapoor’s AI Video Row, Shriya Saran Reveals Her Own Experience With Morphed Images
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After Janhvi Kapoor’s AI Video Row, Shriya Saran Reveals Her Own Experience With Morphed Images

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After Janhvi Kapoor’s AI Video Row, Shriya Saran Reveals Her Own Experience With Morphed Images
After Janhvi Kapoor’s AI Video Row, Shriya Saran Reveals Her Own Experience With Morphed Images
After Janhvi Kapoor’s AI Video Row, Shriya Saran Reveals Her Own Experience With Morphed Images
After Janhvi Kapoor’s AI Video Row, Shriya Saran Reveals Her Own Experience With Morphed Images
After Janhvi Kapoor’s AI Video Row, Shriya Saran Reveals Her Own Experience With Morphed Images

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