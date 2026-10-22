After Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi Row, Rashmika Mandanna Opens Up About Saying No To Revealing Scenes

Actress Rashmika Mandanna talked about the challenges she faces with establishing boundaries on set, saying that she is not always comfortable with the costumes she is required to wear and finds it hard to vocalize it. She was talking about the topic on Koffee With Karan Season 9, which was aired in the presence of her husband Vijay Deverakonda, who was involved in the discussions related to the controversy of Peddi, where actress Janhvi Kapoor was featured.

Rashmika pointed out that even though she realizes the pressures of being an actress in commercial cinema, she doesn’t think that the costumes or scenes are automatically all right because of the need for them to play the role. In addition, the actress added that talks with her husband give her the courage to raise the issue.

In turn, the topic raised an important question: how easy is it for the performers to refuse the scene or costume without considering how the decision might affect them?

What did Rashmika Mandanna say about revealing scenes?

During the conversation with host Karan Johar, Rashmika made it clear that there are certain aspects she is not really comfortable with and those include exposing too much skin. She said that while some roles might need an actor to wear a certain costume such as a bikini, actors have a right to express themselves and set boundaries as well.

“There are some things I am not okay with,” Rashmika said.

She explained that she is not really comfortable exposing herself and there are boundaries she likes to put across. She further mentioned that sometimes commercial movies might require actors to wear costumes that they might not really be comfortable with. But she said that she draws a line for herself and works with directors who are okay with it. In fact, for Rashmika, it’s all about not refusing every demand that comes along with the role but communicating them.

Why does Rashmika find it difficult to say no?

One of the most interesting aspects of the interview is when Rashmika shares how speaking out is not easy even for an experienced actor. She revealed that sometimes she talks about her problems with Vijay and then goes to the concerned people in the project. She shared that when she feels confused about saying no to something, Vijay’s words of assurance help her build confidence.

She pointed out that there should be some way to make the communication easier for the actors when they have to share their views on costumes or scenes. From Rashmika’s perspective, being ready to set boundaries is just half of the problem because feeling confident enough to share them is equally important.

Vijay shared the same view on this problem. His answer turned the discussion into talking about the working environment.

Vijay Deverakonda explains why actors feel pressured to agree

Vijay mentioned that actors would feel forced to take up unpleasant challenges because they have already committed to a movie and are supposed to fulfill the necessities of their character. He mentioned that a performer would be compelled to think that if he declines the scene, it will mean that he is not performing his job. Questions like whether the performer has committed himself to the movie or being professional will prevent him from voicing objections.

According to Vijay, it is necessary for actors to have someone around who will remind them that they have the right to say no. Without this support, they might start doubting themselves thinking that by voicing concerns, they would appear difficult or unprofessional.

Vijay also explained that because of this pressure, people could reluctantly agree on doing something just in hopes that everything will turn out alright. Rashmika also added that people will feel sorry in the future for not speaking up when they had the chance.

What is the Janhvi Kapoor Peddi controversy?

The discussion came amid criticism surrounding Janhvi Kapoor’s portrayal in Peddi, the Telugu film starring Ram Charan. Some viewers questioned the way her character was presented, arguing that certain camera angles and scenes placed excessive emphasis on her physical appearance. A scene involving a kiss that viewers interpreted as non-consensual also became part of the online debate. The controversy prompted wider discussion about how female characters are portrayed in commercial cinema and how decisions about camera work and intimate moments are handled.

The criticism has also drawn attention to the position actors occupy when they disagree with how a scene is being filmed or presented. While the circumstances of each production can differ, Rashmika and Vijay’s remarks highlighted the importance of allowing performers to raise concerns without having their professionalism questioned.

The conversation on Koffee With Karan did not suggest that all revealing costumes or intimate scenes are inherently inappropriate. Instead, Rashmika spoke about her own comfort levels, while Vijay focused on the pressure performers may experience when they want to refuse a demand. Their comments offer a perspective on the challenges of setting boundaries in an industry where actors work within creative decisions made by multiple people. For Rashmika, being able to say no begins with knowing where she stands; having the confidence to communicate that decision is the next step.

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