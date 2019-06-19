Kiara Advani is all set to take her journey in Bollywood further ahead. The actor will be seen in her upcoming films opposite Akshay Kumar in Good News and Laxmmi Bomb. The actor, who started her journey in 2014 has all praise for her first film actor Akshay Kumar.

After Kabir Singh, Bollywood diva Kiara Advani will be next seen in two movies opposite Akshay Kumar. She has said Akshay has played a crucial role in her professional life. Kiara can’t believe that she is working with him again. The two will be seen together in films including Laxmmi Bomb and Good News.

Started her career in the Industry in 2014. Bollywood diva was seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Fugly. To her disappointment, the movie failed at the box-office. But her appearance opposite Akshay Kumar brought her in the limelight. She was next seen in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story after two years. In the movie, she essayed her role as Sakshi Dhoni, wife of M.S. Dhoni. Despite having a very short, 30-minute role in the movie, the actor managed to bring eyes on her.

Kiara’s next starrer Kabir Singh will be released in two days time. The movie also stars Shahid Kapoor. The actor plays a medical student who takes a disastrous route of self-destruction when his ex-girlfriend marries someone else. The songs of the movie are already out and have gained more than a million views on the video-streaming app.

Kiara says the actor has a lot to learn from him. She has already learned to be punctual and not to procrastinate things. He is a committed actor who improvises his scenes on the spot and makes them more entertaining for the audience. When he is around, there is some positive energy and no one can beat him in the sense of humour.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App