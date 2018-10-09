Just a few hours after Kangana Ranaut revealed her terrible experience of working with Vikas Bahl on the sets of Queen, her co-star, Nayani Dixit, has also accused the director Vikas Bahl of indecent behaviour on the sets of the movie. In an interview, Nayani Dixit said that doing Queen was the biggest mistake of her life.

The #MeToo movement has reportedly entered India with women coming out from all the corners of the country to name and shame their abusers. The movement, that some say kicked in with Tanushree Dutta recalling her 10-year-old horrific incident with Nana Patekar, has reportedly named several people belonging to almost all the sectors including media and entertainment industry. Just a few hours after Kangana Ranaut revealed her terrible experience of working with Vikas Bahl on the sets of Queen, her co-star, Nayani Dixit, has also accused the director Vikas Bahl of indecent behaviour on the sets of the movie. In an interview, Nayani Dixit said that doing Queen was the biggest mistake of her life.

In an interview to Hungama, Nayani Dixit backed Kangana Ranaut on the allegations she had levelled against Vikas Bahl. Nayani said that whatever she said against Vikas Bahl is not all wrong. Nayani Dixit said that Vikas tried his hand on her too.

Nayani Dixit said that one day she reached on the sets and Vikas Bahl blasted on her for her hair not being proper. She added that now when she looks back at those times she realised that it was his frustration as she had stopped him from taking advances.

Nayani Dixit added that she felt very uncomfortable after Vikas Bahl had offered her to share his room with her. The following development comes to light after Manikarnika actress, Kangana Ranaut said that Vikas Bahl would bury his face in her neck everytime they met.

