When Kangana Ranaut announced her two films- Ashwiny Iyer’s Panga and Anurag Basu’s Imali, the excitement among her fans was on an all time high. While Kangana Ranaut has shot significant parts of Panga, she recently bailed out of Anurag Basu’s film Imali citing date issues. After Kangana Ranaut’s exit, Anurag Basu has now approached Deepika Padukone for the role.

According to latest reports, the talks have been more than positive and if all goes well, Deepika will be seen stepping in the shoes of Kangana for the film. A source close to the film unit told an entertainment portal that Kangana recently opted out of Imali citing differences in opinion. The actor-director duo, which has previously collaborated in films like Gangster and Life In A Metro, would not be joining hands for this one. Therefore, Deepika has been approached by Anurag to play the lead role and the conversations between them have been more than positive.

Since there has been no official comment on the development, we would have to wait for an announcement. Opting out of Imali, Kangana Ranaut said in her official statement that Anurag Basu’s film was slated to go on floors in November 2018. Due to her involvement in the direction and re-shooting of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, they have to push back the dates. Kangana added that she feels extremely bad for losing an opportunity to work with her mentor again. However, she is on the verge of announcing her own film and Anurag understands it.

Along with Ashwiny Iyer’s Panga alongside Jassie Gill, Kangana Ranaut will also be seen in Mental Hai Kya opposite Rajkummar Rao and actor turned politician Jayalalithaa’s biopic Thalaivi. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is currently busy shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s film Chhapaak, which is the biopic of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal.

