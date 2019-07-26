After Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda to lend their voice for The Angry Birds Movie 2: After Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh and Kiku Sharda will be dubbing for The Angry Birds Movie 2.

After Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda to lend their voice for The Angry Birds Movie 2: After venturing in the world of comedy and acting, Kapil Sharma is all set to try his luck in dubbing. It has been reported that Kapil Sharma will be lending his voice to the character of Red in The Angry Birds Movie 2. Apart from him, two of his other friends from The Kapil Sharma show, Archana Puran Singh and Kiku Sharda, have also joined hands with Kapil. While Archana Puran Singh will be dubbing for Zeta and Kiku Sharda will voice Leonard.

Talking about the project in an interview, Kapil said that he can relate to the character of Red as he is the hero but, at times, gets stuck in difficult situations. He further said that knowing his history, his fans would agree that he is Red. Originally, the character of Red will be played by Jason Sudeikis. The other cast of the English version also includes Bill Hader, Leslie Jones, Josh Gad, Danny McBride, Peter Dinklage, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K Brown. Lil Rel Howery, Nicki Minaj, Brooklynn Prince and Eugenio Derbez.

Talking about her character Archana Puran Singh said that she is looking forward for her family to hear and also, excited to work with the family of The Kapil Sharma show. On the other hand, Kiku Sharda said that he was not concerned about the comparisons as things change while dubbing. He said that the entire experience was challenging and he tried his best to do justice to the voice. He further added that people would love and enjoy the ongoing banter between Red and Leonard.

Meanwhile, Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath have left for their babymoon. Earlier in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kapil said that he and his wife are both excited for the pregnancy. He said that he is excited as it is the couple’s first kid and they have been waiting for this moment for years now.

