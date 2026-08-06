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Home > Entertainment News > After ‘Karan Arjun’ Hint, Salman Khan Drops Another Bigg Boss 20 Clue—What Does ‘Ek Vardaan’ Mean?

After ‘Karan Arjun’ Hint, Salman Khan Drops Another Bigg Boss 20 Clue—What Does ‘Ek Vardaan’ Mean?

Bigg Boss 20 promo breakdown: Salman Khan drops the "Ek Vardaan" and "Karan Arjun" clues for Season 20. Here is what the "two lives" concept means for contestants.

Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 20 New Promo, Image Credits- Instagram
Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 20 New Promo, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 20:44 IST

It’s official; the marketing machinery for Bigg Boss 20 has now started running at its full speed. After causing a sensation on social media with his enigmatic Karan Arjun teaser, the superstar host Salman Khan has launched a fresh promo that sets the main theme for the season to come: a secret “Ek Vardaan” (a boon) for every contestant. In the fresh promo, Salman Khan looks straight into the camera and says:



“Is baar Bigg Boss mein sabhi gharwalon ko milega ek vardaan… Thathas-two! Meri jaan.” — Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 20 Promo

While the line sounds like classic Salman banter, industry sources reveal that the phrase hides the core twist that will redefine how the reality show functions this year.

What Is The ‘Ek Vardaan’ Twist In Bigg Boss 20?

The word “vardaan” used by Salman translates into a divine gift or blessing, and in the context of Bigg Boss 20, this could mean another life.

The season has been conceptualized based on the theme of “ek se bhale do” or two is better than one. The participants would not simply suffer an absolute exit once they are evicted; rather, they may be given a chance to join the show again and compete for the title, which goes hand in hand with the famous 1995 reincarnation movie directed by Salman, namely “Karan Arjun.”

Similar to how Karan and Arjun had the opportunity to be reborn to complete their life’s purpose, the Bigg Boss 20 housemates can get a chance at redemption after being evicted from the show.

Will There Be A Secret Second House This Season?

There have been rumors that there will be a significant change to the architecture of the Bigg Boss house to help in implementing the “two lives” idea. There is rumor that the house might be divided into two.

The moment an individual is disqualified from the main contest, he or she will not be sent out of the house. On the contrary, there are possibilities of being transferred to a hidden parallel room of the house, and then they can continue to play, observe the main house, and complete challenges to have rebirth in the main game.

When Does Bigg Boss 20 Premiere?

Bigg Boss 20 is officially scheduled to launch on September 6, 2026. The show will stream digitally on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM before airing on Colors TV at 10:30 PM daily.

With the rumours of a second house and buzz around the unannounced contestants, this season of Bigg Boss is sure to be interesting and for now we can make our guesses but to know what is actually cooking in the makers’ mind we have to wait as there is nothing else that we can do.

ALSO READ: The Paradise Teaser Out: Nani Returns In A Fierce Avatar As Srikanth Odela Promises A Raw Action Spectacle

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After ‘Karan Arjun’ Hint, Salman Khan Drops Another Bigg Boss 20 Clue—What Does ‘Ek Vardaan’ Mean?
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After ‘Karan Arjun’ Hint, Salman Khan Drops Another Bigg Boss 20 Clue—What Does ‘Ek Vardaan’ Mean?

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After ‘Karan Arjun’ Hint, Salman Khan Drops Another Bigg Boss 20 Clue—What Does ‘Ek Vardaan’ Mean?

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After ‘Karan Arjun’ Hint, Salman Khan Drops Another Bigg Boss 20 Clue—What Does ‘Ek Vardaan’ Mean?
After ‘Karan Arjun’ Hint, Salman Khan Drops Another Bigg Boss 20 Clue—What Does ‘Ek Vardaan’ Mean?
After ‘Karan Arjun’ Hint, Salman Khan Drops Another Bigg Boss 20 Clue—What Does ‘Ek Vardaan’ Mean?
After ‘Karan Arjun’ Hint, Salman Khan Drops Another Bigg Boss 20 Clue—What Does ‘Ek Vardaan’ Mean?

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