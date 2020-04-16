This won’t be wrong to say that Hina Khan has conquered hearts in very little time and has made a special place in the industry. From setting the screens on fire with her web shows to winning hearts with her daily soaps, Hina Khan is an allrounder. The actor started her career by portraying the role of a daughter in law in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After continuing the role for 8 years, Hina Khan took part in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss and Rohit Shetty’s show Khatron Ke Khiladi where she showcased her own personality to her audience.

Though, Hina Khan failed to win the show, she won millions of hearts. Not just this, Hina Khan also became the first Tv actor who walked the ramp of the Cannes Film Festival and represented India at an International level. Hina Khan also collaborated with Tv Czarina Ekta Kapoor and gave glamour a new side with her character Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Now, it seems that since Hina Khan fans are missing the diva, Ekta Kapoor is again up to sign her for another project. In Hina Khan’s latest post, where the hottie is seen glued up to the screens watching ALTBalaji series Broken But Beautiful, Ekta Kapoor drops hint by expressing when will they be lucky to see her on ALTBalaji screens. Later both of them have a chat on messages which clearly indicate that Ekta Kapoor is keen to cast Hina Khan for ALTBalaji.

Also Read: Urvashi Dholakia’s another funny Tik Tok video with son Kshitij

Now, Ekta Kapoor and Hina Khan’s impromptu discussion on their upcoming project have build excitement for all Hina Khan fans. Apart from Ekta, even Rashami Desai commented on Hina Khan’s post.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App