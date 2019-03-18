Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is one of the hardworking actors of the industry and has proved her talent in her recently released film Luka Chuppi. Kriti Sanon has multiple movies in her kitty this year like Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4 and Panipat and will be having a hectic schedule. Currently, she is busy shooting for her next film Karjat.

Fresh out of the success of Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon is currently running a hectic schedule as the actor is currently busy shooting for her upcoming next in Karjat. Kriti is not only managing her shooting schedule but is also rehearsing for two of the upcoming and leading award shows in the entertainment biz. The actor is leaving no stone unturned in balancing her acts as Kriti is travelling back and forth from Karjat to suburbs for rehearsals. Kriti will be seen performing on chartbuster from Luka Chuppi and the very famous Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe at the award shows which will be a visual treat for all the fans out there.

Luka Chuppi marks Kriti Sanon’s highest opener ever as a solo female lead and the actor is overwhelmed with the kind of the response the film has been garnering. The hardworking actor who plays the role of Rashmi is a perfect combination of a small-town girl with modern thinking and Kriti Sanon has been raking in immense appreciation to pull off the role with ease. Marking her first release of the year with Luka Chuppi, Kriti will be next seen in Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, and Panipat.

The Delhi born actor is best known for her trendy attires and gorgeous looks. The actor is predominantly known for Hindi films and has proved her skills well in multiple industries. Initially, she started her journey as a model and first appeared in Telugu thriller film 1: Nenokkadine in the year 2014. After which she also tried her hands in Sabbir Khan’s Hindi action film Heropanti in the same year. In just 5 years, she has showcased her talent so well that currently, she is counted among most followed actors in the industry.

Post to which, she continued to feature in three successful films like Dilwale with Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan and Johnny Lever. The film was produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by action director Rohit Shetty. Dilwale earned Rs 408 crore and became the highest grossing film by crossing the records of Chennai Express, which was also directed by Shetty.

After Dilwale, Kriti appeared in Bareilly Ki Barfi which was a romantic comedy film, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao. The film was based on The Ingredients of Love, which was a French novel. The film was directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and produced by Vineet Jain. Then Kriti got featured in Luka Chuppi, which is still in theatres and is doing wonders at the box office.

