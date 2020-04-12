Paras Chhabra recently revealed his mother Ruby Chhabra's reaction on his viral wedding card with Mahira Sharma and said that she is really happy and appreciated their fan's effort.

Ever since Bigg Boss 13 has ended, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have together landed in various controversies. Though both of them have also maintained the same say of being great friends, their fans who call them Pahira, are fond of the couple and desperately want them together. Even after the show got ended and Paras Chhabra went on a solo hunt for finding himself a life partner in his swaymvar, still, their friendship has always been the talk of the town.

Moreover, both of them were also shocked to see their fake wedding card which had gone viral on the Internet. Though Mahira Sharma’s mom was not happy to see such gestures of her daughter fans and revealed in an interview that Mahira’s aim is just to follow her dream and focus on her career, on the other hand recently, Paras Chhabra revealed his mother’s reaction on their viral wedding card.

Paras Chhabra’s mother Ruby Chhabra was very happy to see the creativeness and love of Pahira fans and appreciated their efforts. Moreover, Paras Chabra also revealed during an interview that he loved the wedding card and said that his fans loves Mahira and him being together.

Also Read: Coronavirus lockdown: Pankaj Kapur’s Office Office to make a comeback after almost two decades

Further, Paras Chhabra added that his mother is fond of Mahira and both of them have started talking to each other as, before the lockdown, Mahira also came to meet his mother. He added that when his mother entered the house, she had some misconceptions about Mahira so she reacted in a different manner in Bigg Boss 13 but now things are sorted between them.

Also Read: Hina Khan shares photos from her heavy workout session at home during quarantine, see for yourself

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App