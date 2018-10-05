After putting seemingly short efforts to prove his ostensible sincerity, All India Bakchod (AIB) member and stand-up comedian, Utsav Chakraborty on Friday committed to his crime eventually. The renowned comedian and actor posted an apology on his Twitter handle where he admitted all the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him.

After putting seemingly short efforts to prove his ostensible sincerity, All India Bakchod (AIB) member and stand-up comedian, Utsav Chakraborty on Friday committed to his crime eventually. The renowned comedian and actor posted an apology on his Twitter handle where he admitted all the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him. In his tweet, Chakraborty revealed that how the past 24 hours were crucible for him. He said that he has come across a very “scary perosnal truth”

Earlier on Thursday, a thread of allegations surfaced on Twitter where women accused the comedian of sending them his genitals pictures and also asked them to send their indecent pictures. However, the comedian denied the allegations and called it a “plain sexting”. Besides this, Chakraborty also dubbed one of such tweets as doctored and claimed that he doesn’t text like this.

ALSO READ: Comedian Utsav Chakraborty accused of sexually harassing girls on social media, AIB takes down videos

It's a little too late now but I am sorry. I really am. The past 24 hours were a crucible. I faced a very scary personal truth. I can't think of myself as a victim anymore. Please tell me what to do now. How to make things right? I don't want anyone to be hurt anymore. — Utsav (@Wootsaw) October 5, 2018

WOW. LOL. Now people are straight up doctoring stuff. Anyone who has ever talked to me anywhere knows I don't talk like this and I have literally no stand up videos out. https://t.co/Efjxf5sVnG — Utsav (@Wootsaw) October 5, 2018

Okay since everyone is out to get me in this whole narrative, let me repeat: I'VE NEVER ASKED AN UNDERAGE PERSON FOR NUDES. IF IT CAN BE PROVED IN *ANY WAY*, I'M READY TO TAKE THE DUE COURSE OF THE LAW. HOLY SHIT. — Utsav (@Wootsaw) October 5, 2018

Soon after the allegation surfaced online, the AIB removed all the videos featuring Chakraborty from its website. It also issued a statement and apologised for creating a toxic environment for women by extending a working place for people like Utsav. Headed by Tanmay Bhatt, the company also sought an apology for playing a part in the tolerance or supporting such behaviour.

ALSO READ: Bhojpuri superstars Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey’s song Muhe Pe Atak Jata crosses 30 million views, see video

The matter has come to light at a time when the Bollywood is going a through a havoc that affected the industry after former actor Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexually molesting her on a film sets around a decade ago.

Meanwhile, several stand-up comedians, including Mallika Dua, Aditi Mittal, Abhishek Upmanyu and Varun Dhawan have condemned the fellow comedian.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More