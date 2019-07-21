After introducing fresh talent to the screens, currently, Salman Khan is planning to produce a film which is tentatively titled as Bulbul Marriage Hall and will narrate a story around two brothers. The film will be directed by Rohit Nayyar and is written by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is among the most talented actors who leaves no chance to impress his fans with innovative storylines and versatile roles. Recently, reports revealed that the actor is planning to produce a film which centres around a marriage hall. As per a source close to the makers, Salman Khan will bankroll the project under his banner of Salman Khan Films.

Reports suggest that the film will narrate the story of two brothers of Delhi which is titled as Bulbul Marriage Hall. The film will be directed by Rohit Nayyar and will be written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, who is also directing the film Dream Girl. Moreover, Nayyar is also known for films like Shadow from 2009 which featured Hrishitaa Bhatt, Milind Soman and Sonali Kulkarni.

Talking about the film, the script of the film is ready and the makers are currently busy casting for the film. The shoot of the film is likely to commence in October.

On the work front, Salman Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming film Dabangg 3 with costar Sonakshi Sinha which will hit the silver screens on December 20, 2019. Post to Dabangg 3, the film will also feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah with Bollywood star Alia Bhatt which will release next year. After shooting for Bhansali’s film, the actor will then shoot for Kick 2 with Jacqueline Fernandez. Salman Khan’s hit films include– Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Saath Saath Hai, Ready, Ek Tha Tiger, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai.

