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Home > Entertainment News > After NEET Protest, Sonakshi Sinha Voices Support For Jharkhand Students; Here’s The Full Story

After NEET Protest, Sonakshi Sinha Voices Support For Jharkhand Students; Here’s The Full Story

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has officially voiced solidarity with Jharkhand students protesting alleged JPSC and JSSC recruitment exam paper leaks. Reshareing video reels on her Instagram Stories tagged "All eyes on Jharkhand Students," the actor expressed heartbreak over the ongoing crisis, effectively addressing online critics who had questioned her silence following her earlier involvement in NEET protests.

Sonakshi Sinha Picture- Instagram (@aslisona)
Sonakshi Sinha Picture- Instagram (@aslisona)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-08-04 16:43 IST

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is among the few well-known figures from Bollywood who have been vocal about student protests in the last few weeks. But Sinha’s activism has ignited new online discussions in the wake of the shift from NEET paper leak campaigns in the country to exams in states such as Jharkhand.

The criticism came amid online users pointing out that celebrities were speaking selectively about issues taking place in individual states.

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How did Sonakshi Sinha initially support the NEET student protests?

Soankshi Sinha was among those celebrities who have come forward in the support of NEET students ever since the start. The protests seeking educational reforms and accountability from the government following the NEET paper leak gained momentum when Sonam Wangchuk went on a 21-hunger strike for the sake of affected students.

Sinha used her social media platforms to voice her support to the cause:

  • Solidarity Videos: She posted emotional video messages supporting Sonam Wangchuk, arguing that he was fighting for the country’s youth rather than personal gain.

  • Condemning Police Action: Following a police lathi-charge during a peaceful rally on July 20, 2026, Sinha shared photos of injured students, writing: “20th July bohot logon ki haddiyaan tooti aur ek POORE DESH ka dil toota. Yaad rakhna.”

“We all know that the future of the country is in the hands of its youth… I’ve never made a public statement like this before, but I can’t stay silent any longer.” — Sonakshi Sinha

What caused the backlash surrounding the Jharkhand paper leak controversy?

After the heavy media coverage about NEET, it was time for examination irregularities prevalent in competitive state examinations, especially paper leaks in Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), to grab public attention. Various student organizations in Jharkhand held protest rallies to demand investigation from central agencies and legislation against exam mafias.

While the students’ unions in various states spoke up on social media, some users raised their questions about Bollywood celebrities who raised their voices during Delhi protests like Sinha but remained quiet about similar structural problems in non-BJP ruled states like Jharkhand.

The trolls and commentators on the internet criticized the national influencers for their “selective outrage.”

What did Sonakshi say about the Jharkhand protests?

Sonakshi took to her Instagram and shared a reel about the protests going on in Jharkhand. She showed frustration on how long students of our country have to go through these hardships and struggle just for their rights and good education.

“It is so disheartening to see the students of our country go through this… When will this stop? – said Sonakshi through Instagram story

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After NEET Protest, Sonakshi Sinha Voices Support For Jharkhand Students; Here’s The Full Story
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After NEET Protest, Sonakshi Sinha Voices Support For Jharkhand Students; Here’s The Full Story

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After NEET Protest, Sonakshi Sinha Voices Support For Jharkhand Students; Here’s The Full Story
After NEET Protest, Sonakshi Sinha Voices Support For Jharkhand Students; Here’s The Full Story
After NEET Protest, Sonakshi Sinha Voices Support For Jharkhand Students; Here’s The Full Story
After NEET Protest, Sonakshi Sinha Voices Support For Jharkhand Students; Here’s The Full Story

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