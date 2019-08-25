Thala 60 will have Ajith performing high-octane stunts which will include bike chase sequences, reports reveal. And Ajith is doing his second film with producer Boney Kapoor

Ajith Kumar the Tamil Cinema’s superstar is nowadays doing films with producer Boney Kapoor and is doing Bollywood films remake for Tamil cinemas, after Nerkonda Paarvai, became a big hit, which was produced by Boney Kapoor, Ajith is all set to do his next film with Boney Kapoor, the film is not titled yet but for the time bing it is named as Thala 60. Ajith will play the role of a police officer and is all set to break the bones of the villains, he will be doing some thrilling stunts and will chase the goons from his bike, it is not Ajith’s first time that he will be playing a cop’s role. Thala 60’s shoot will start in September.

Ajith’s new look is going viral on social media as he recently posted a picture of him with swimmer Kutraleeswaran, the actor looks so young in this latest picture as he looks so fit in it.

Ajith’s acting skill is fantastic and he has been awarded many times for it, he has even won the best Filmfare Award for best actor in Tamil Cinemas. Ajith is not only an actor but also participates in a motor car race at MRF, Ajith made his Tamil debut with Prema Pustakam in 1992 and after that, he did more than 50 pictures.

Producer Boney Kapoor is doing his films with Ajith because his late wife and legendary actor Sridevi wanted Ajith to be in Boney’s film and was her huge fan, so Boney Kapoor is fulfilling her dream.

