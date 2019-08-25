After the massive success of The Pink remake Nerkonda Paarvai, a photo of Thala Ajith has gone viral where he is sporting a new clean-shaven look. Check out his new look inside!

Tamil superstar Thala Ajith who was last seen in the Pink remake Nerkonda Paarvai was seen sporting a new look. A photo of the star has gone viral all over where he is posing along with a fan in a t-shirt and jeans with a clean-shaven look. Basking in the success of Nerkonda Paarvai, the movie was produced by Boney Kapoor and Thala Ajith played the role of Amitabh Bachchan from Pink in the remake.

The box office hit movie Nerkonda Paarvai despite three weeks of release is still trending on number 1 down south and has been minting money at the office. What’s more interesting is that for the courtroom drama movie Thala Ajith sported a beardy-serious look but in the photo, he looks young and handsome as ever as he ditches his beard look.

By the looks of it, the new look is for his upcoming movie AK60. Boney Kapoor and director H Vinoth are yet again collaborating for an action-based film, the title is yet to be revealed till then it is being titled as AK60. The shooting of the film will commence from next month. Check out Thala Ajith’s new clean-shaven dapper look here:

Thala Ajith also known as Ajith Kumar is one of the most sought after actors in the Tamil industry. In addition, to being an actor, he is also a motor car racer and has participated in MRF racing series in the year 2010. The allrounder also loves to cook, shoot and even models UAV drone. He started his career back in 1990 with Tamil film En Veedu En Kanavar and then in 1993 he again featured in Tamil film Amaravathi as Arjun.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App