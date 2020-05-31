Bigg Boss 5 contestant Mehak Chahal has been approached for Naagin 5. Earlier this week, Ekta Kapoor announced that the end of Naagin 4 will be immediately followed by Naagin 5.

Despite being one of the most popular shows in India, Naagin 4 has not been escaped from the impact of coronavirus outbreak in India. After several speculations and hearsay, Ekta Kapoor announced earlier this week that Naagin 4 is finally coming to end. She said that starcast of Naagin 4, i.e Nia Sharma, Anita Hassanandani, Vijayendra Kumeria were all great. The problem lied in not their performances but a weak script. They have now decided to wrap up season 4 with last 4 episodes and immediately begin with season 5. Season 5 will then begin with a new story and a fresh faces.

Just as the ardent fans of Naagin 4 take time to come in terms with the update, reports are rife that Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms have approached Bigg Boss 5 fame Mehak Chahal with whom they have previously worked in the show Kavach. A source close to the production house has informed a news portal that Mehak Chahal has been approached and things are being discussed.

The makers are looking forward to cast a fresh face, who is also not an expensive resource, as the channel has slashed down the production cost by 30%. Even though Mehak has denied being approached for Naagin 4, sources say that she is surely being considered.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan says lockdown taught him more than what he learnt in his 78 years

Also Read: Fans miss Bigg Boss 13 winner, start trend all hearts for Siddharth

When quipped about her exit from Naagin 4, Nia Sharma recently told a news portal that her work comes at a price but this is not the reason she has been asked to leave. She was treated well and her exit does hurt but such a decision has been taken due to lockdown. Moreover, she might have to compromise and accept pay cuts looking at the current scenario.

Also Read: Surbhi Jyoti on issue of non payments: We should not take advantage of anyone’s situation

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App