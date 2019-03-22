Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most talented and hard-working actors. The diva has given several proofs of her dedication as an actor and this time too, she has been too involved with her upcoming film Street Dancer. Giving her work, the first priority, Shraddha Kapoor did not go to her home to celebrate the joyous festival Holi, rather she decided to celebrate it on the sets itself.

Giving glimpses into the rendezvous of Holi at the sets of the film, Shraddha Kapoor shared pictures and videos of her joyous celebration with co-stars Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and director Remo D’Souza. Many of the fan pages also took to their Instagram accounts to share the pictures of their Holi celebration.

Earlier this month, the actress had a working birthday as she ringed in her day in a flight from London to Mumbai, post which she headed directly to the sets of Chhichhore. The actress is simultaneously juggling the shoot of Saaho and will soon begin her prep for Baaghi 3 which marks her return to the franchise.

After impressing the audience with her exemplary dancing skills, Shraddha Kapoor is making a comeback to the dance franchise with Street Dancer. The elegant and graceful actress adds charm to her moves with her vibrant personality.

On the work front, the busy actress has Saaho, Chhichhore, Street Dancer, as well as Baaghi 3 on her platter and is seen hopping from one set to another succumbing to her work commitments.

