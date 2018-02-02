And while Deepika may have shot for and featured on the cover of magazines several times in her career, Vogue's February issue is by the most colourful, quirky and fun cover features that we have seen. From sporting rainbow coloured shirt, red swim shorts, wrapping a neon green bedsheet, posing in a dancing posture donning a sexy red and black outfit teamed, Deepika can be seen in really out-of-the-box creations.

It would appear that 2018 is about Deepika Padukone owning her identity. The Padmaavat performer is having a mind-blowing begin to the year with her capable acting in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film getting extolled, her sentiment with visit co-star and supposed sweetheart, on-screen character Ranveer Singh, going smoother than any time in recent memory, and some new movies in the works.While she’s killing each point of her expert and individual lives, it’s her form that has extremely made a turn generally advantageous.

The performing artist graces the front of Vogue India’s February issue, titled ‘The Happy Issue’, where beside spouting about Padmaavat, and opening up about psychological maladjustment and what she’s doing to advance a positive space for herself as well as other people, she’s executing it stylishly. It’s difficult to not see the delightful, fun photographs in the going with the shoot, where Deepika’s wearing brave hues and bunches of it. (Truly, Deepika’s progressed significantly from her Om Shanti Om and Bachna Ae Haseeno days)

In the design, magazine spread shot by picture-taker Mazen Abusrour and styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Deepika’s ragged tight-fitting looks, and in addition settled on some agreeable, simple yet-smart pieces. These were no regular looks. Rather, these were taken a gander, flawlessly made for enormous identities: Consider a long gleaming shirt and coordinating look a-boo bathing suit; pants done totally in silver and blue sequin, and multi-shading striped dress edged in the wispy periphery. Look on to perceive what we mean by investigating her best looks from the photoshoot.

Indeed, even as her thick, dark eyeliner became the dominant focal point, Deepika’s huge, beachy waves increased the sentiment, giving her high form style a very surprising, easygoing vibe.