Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is facing opposition in Rajasthan from Sarva Brahman Mahasabha. In a press conference held on Monday in Jaipur, the president of SBM said that the film distorts history about Laxmi Bai and shows a love affair between the her and a British man.

After a long drawn struggle against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historical period drama Padmaavat, Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika is facing opposition in Rajasthan. Based on 19th century queen of Jhansi and freedom fighter Rani Laxmi Bai, the film is opposed by Hindu group Sarva Brahman Mahasabha on the grounds that it distorts history and depicts a love affair between their queen and a British man. As reported by HT, in a press conference held on Monday in Jaipur, Suresh Mishra, the president of Sarva Brahman Mahasabha said, “We learnt about it from our friends and acquaintances in various parts of Rajasthan where some scenes of the film are being shot. The film is based on a foreigner’s book and tries to dampen the queen’s reputation.”

He added, “Nobody can even imagine that Maharani Laxmi Bai could have an affair. She died fighting the British at a young age. If a film is to be made on her life, it should be a biopic.” The group has also alleged that they had sent letters to film producer Kamal Jain to enquire about the writers, profile of the historians that were consulted and about the possible songs in the period drama but they have not been able to elicit any response from him.

To ensure that the film does not manipulate with history, they have also urged the state government to obtain an affidavit from the filmmakers that no distortion of facts would take place in the film. Referring to Padmaavat, he added, “If the same had been done in the case of Padmaavat, there would have been no issue at all.” Directed by National award winning director Krish and produced by Zee studios, the film is slated for a theatrical release on April 27, 2018, according to the official poster of the film.