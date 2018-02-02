After Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat, Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Aiyaary has run into trouble with the censor board, according to sources. Only a week from its release, Neeraj Pandey’s action drama Aiyaary is still waiting for clearance from CBFC and for The Defense Ministry is to give a nod to the military-thriller. The movie was set to release alongside Akshay Kumar’s PadMan on February 9, 2018.

After the Padmaavat debacle, the Central Board of Film Certification has delayed certification to military-thriller Aiyaary which is slated to release on February 9, 2018, alongside Akshay Kumar’s PadMan. The movies stars Siddharth Malhotra and Manj Bajpayee as army officers and is directed by Neeraj Panday and deals with an East Indian colonel has 36 hours to capture his former protégé — a rogue major who can bring down the government. Only a week from its release, Neeraj Pandey’s action drama Aiyaary is still waiting for clearance from CBFC. “Since Aiyaary is set against the army backdrop, the Defense Ministry wants to review the film”, sources close to the development said.

The cast and crew of the movie, who had been promoting the movie everywhere, is now in a spot as the film’s delay in clearance also suggests that the movie’s overseas release will face considerable trouble. Earlier, Aiyaary was supposed to release on the Republic Day weekend, but due to the controversy surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, its date was shifted to February 9 from January 26, 2018.

Aiyaary maker Neeraj Pandey is a master in the espionage thriller genre, as he has already proved his mettle with movies like Baby, Special 26, Rustom and A Wednesday.The main plot of Aiyaary revolves around two army officers who hold drastically different views. The film also stars Rakul Preet, Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah and Pooja Chopra. Audiences are highly anticipating both the releases but with this issue, no one is sure if Aiyaary will shift or release on the same day.