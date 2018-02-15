After educating people about menstrual hygiene, writer and producer Twinkle Khanna now wants to work for the reproductive rights of women. PadMan has recently banned in Pakistan. According to the members of censor board in Pakistan, the movies that portray taboo topics should not be allowed in the country.

After the huge success of PadMan, writer and producer Twinkle Khanna now wants to work for the reproductive rights of women. Twinkle exchanged her thoughts while addressing the success celebration of her film and discussion organised by United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to discuss the taboo around menstrual hygiene on Wednesday in Mumbai.Talking about menstrual hygiene, Twinkle suggested that though we cannot provide iPads to school girls, at least sanitary napkins should be provided to them. She also shared the fact that over 80% women across India still use cloth or other things during their days of menstruation.

Reacting to a question on whether she would like to produce a biopic of her father Rajesh Khanna or husband Akshay Kumar, the actor turned writer replied: “No.. I am interested in stories which have layers to it and which have larger ramification. It’s great for somebody to write a story which is about one person’s life but for me, there has to be layers and the story has to have a message and that’s what I believe in.” Her recent bankrolled movie PadMan, was based on the real-life story of entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham who invented low-cost sanitary napkin for women in Indian villages.

PadMan has recently banned in Pakistan. According to the members of censor board in Pakistan, the movies that portray taboo topics should not be allowed in the country. Reacting to this, Twinkle Khanna said, “I think women menstruate no matter where you put a boundary or a border. We as women menstruate this side (India) and that side (Pakistan) so it’s important for them to see it as well and I wish that they would change their mind and show the movie.” The movie starring Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte has come out to be a massive hit in India.