#IntoTheWildWithRajinikanth: Discovery channel has dropped the promo of upcoming episode of Bear Grylls' show Into The Wild in which actor Rajinikanth would be featured. Earlier, PM Modi had appeared on Bear Grylls' show ahead of the 2019 General Elections.

Actor Rjinikanth would appear on Bear Grylls’ latest show Into The Wild on Discovery Channel, said reports. The channel shared the promo of the upcoming show on Thursday featuring South Super Rajinikanth with the host, Bear Grylls. Reports said the upcoming episode of Into The Wild was shot in Bandipur Forest which will be broadcast on March 23.

Before Rajinikanth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appeared on Bear Grylls’ popular show, Man vs Wild ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Sharing the 40-second teaser on social media, Discovery channel said, Gear up to venture into the wilderness of India with survival expert Bear Grylls and the ultimate superstar Rajinikanth. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery.

The promo starts with jungle scenes, Tiger’s roar and running deers. Grylls can be seen running a bike and is on a mission to unravel the man behind the legend, Rajinikanth.

Gear up to venture into the wilderness of India with survival expert @BearGrylls and the ultimate superstar @Rajinikanth in an action packed adventure. Premieres 23 March at 8 PM, only on Discovery #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/zSS4GsSCL4 — Discovery Channel IN (@DiscoveryIN) February 27, 2020

A side-close up shot of Thalaviar Rajinikanth was also shown in the promo. Grylls has aked fans to prepare themselves for a new show that will blow their minds.

Responding to Discovery’s tweet, Rajinikanth wrote, Thank you very much dear @BearGrylls for an unforgettable experience … love you. @DiscoveryIN thank you. #IntoTheWildWithRajinikanth

Reports said Rajinikanth and Bear Grylls completed the shooting for #IntoTheWildWithRajinikanth in Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

Rajinikanth would appeal to conserve water. In a statement, the actor said every Indian will need to come forward and contribute in conserving water.

People need to join hands and support government to avoid war for water in future, said Rajinikanth.

The actor further added he believes Discovery’s show would be a perfect platform to spread the word.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App