Hina Khan and Erica Fernandez might not be able to see each other eye to eye on-screen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay but they are spending an amazing time together off-screen. Recently, Hina Khan and Erica Fernandez hit the pool with Pooja Banerjee and now they are raising temperatures on social media with their underwater photos.

From ruling the small screen with their acting chops to sharing their life out there on social media, Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes surely know how to keep their fans hooked to them. As the power duo continue to rule the TRP ratings, they recently decided to hit the pool with their co-star Pooja Banerjee and the photos are taking social media by storm. After sharing their bikini-clad photos with their fans and followers, Hina and Erica are making their fans go weak in the knees with their underwater photos.

Kicking in Sunday on a high note, Hina shared a sultry photo on her Instagram account. Immersed in blue waters, the television’s hottest vamp Komolika can be seen striking a sensuous pose looking into the camera. Donning a monochrome striped bikini with no makeup look, Hina is looking ravishing and setting the temperatures soaring in this summer season.

Erica Fernandes, on the other hand, shared a playful photo on her profile in which she can be seen posing in a backless monokini. Looking at the photo, fans simply cannot stop adoring their on-screen Prerna in the photo. Shared just a few hours ago, the photo has already garnered 221, 417 likes.

Hina Khan made her acting debut with Star Plus’s hit show Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also emerged as the first runner up of reality shows like Bigg Boss and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. After her exit from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hina Khan will be making her presence felt at the Cannes Film Festival with her first Bollywood film Lines. Meanwhile, Erica Fernandes rose to fame with her stint in Sony’s show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi.

