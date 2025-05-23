After Postponing Her Cannes Debut, Alia Bhatt Finally Hits The Red Carpet- See First Glimpse Here!

Alia is attending Cannes as part of her collaboration with L’Oréal Paris, the official beauty partner of the festival. Her presence at the event marks a powerful moment for Indian fashion and cinema on a global stage.

Alia Bhatt’s much-anticipated red carpet debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival has finally taken place, and the actress did not disappoint.

Making headlines across the globe, Alia captured attention with a vintage-inspired look that radiated old-world glamour and refined elegance. Her appearance marked a major milestone, not just for her career but also for Indian representation at one of the world’s biggest fashion and film events.

A Vintage-Inspired Look That Defines Elegance

A photo shared by fan pages online offered a glimpse of Alia stepping onto a balcony just before her red carpet appearance. Dressed in a soft pastel floral gown adorned with delicate embroidery, the National Award-winning actress embraced a classic silhouette that oozed sophistication. The gown’s fitted bodice, structured shoulders, and subtle ruffle detailing made the look both timeless and modern, perfectly tailored to her petite frame.

Alia’s beauty choices were just as elegant as her outfit. Her hair was styled in a sleek, side-parted bun that highlighted her facial features. She kept her accessories minimal, opting for a pair of understated stud earrings and holding a vintage-inspired paper fan. Her makeup featured a soft peach blush and glossy nude lips, enhancing her natural beauty and completing the look with effortless charm.

Earlier Appearances: A Style Build-Up to the Red Carpet

Before her red carpet debut, Alia made stylish appearances that kept fashion enthusiasts on high alert. She arrived in Cannes wearing a chic brown wrap dress with a front slit, exuding effortless grace. At Mumbai airport, she rocked a casual-chic ensemble that included a Gucci tank top paired with baggy jeans. Each of these appearances built excitement and anticipation for her final reveal at the prestigious festival.

Alia is attending Cannes as part of her collaboration with L’Oréal Paris, the official beauty partner of the festival. Her presence at the event marks a powerful moment for Indian fashion and cinema on a global stage. She now joins the ranks of other Indian celebrities who have walked the red carpet this year, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Urvashi Rautela.