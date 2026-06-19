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Home > Entertainment News > After Pranit More-Sejal Pawar Controversy, Karnataka Plans New Guidelines on Cadaver Dignity

After Pranit More-Sejal Pawar Controversy, Karnataka Plans New Guidelines on Cadaver Dignity

Karnataka leads India with new cadaver dignity guidelines following the Pranit More-Sejal Pawar controversy. Learn how the state is setting ethical standards to protect the sanctity of body donation in medical education.

Pranit More and Sejal Pawar, Image Credits- X/@The_NewsDiary
Pranit More and Sejal Pawar, Image Credits- X/@The_NewsDiary

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 18:45 IST

Pranit More-Sejal Pawar Controversy: A key response to the outrage that had spread across the nation following a viral video of a stand-up comedian in India is that Karnataka has now become the first state in the country to officially release guidelines for the dignified treatment of cadavers. This effort is being spearheaded by Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil, the Medical Education Minister.

What is the Viral Controversy

This amendment in the policy has been made after a controversy that erupted regarding the behaviour of an MBBS student of KEM hospital, Mumbai, Sejal Pawar. During the crowd work session of a comedy show performed by Pranit More, the student made jokes based on the anatomy of dead men. The video became very popular on social media and was criticized heavily both by the people belonging to the medical profession as well as common people as the jokes would affect the noble practice of body donation.

After the incident, the KEM Hospital suspended the student for 15 days, restricted her access to the college and started an internal inquiry consisting of five members. Thereafter, Sejal Pawar apologized through Instagram and accepted that she made naïve and inappropriate comments.

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In light of this case, Maharashtra Cyber filed a First Information Report against the comedian, the student and others who were associated with the video.

Karnataka’s New Framework

The proposed set of guidelines in Karnataka aims to move forward from the current set of procedures by creating a more stringent and all-encompassing set of guidelines. A meeting of the Ethics Committee of the government is set to be conducted in order to fine-tune the set of guidelines, which would help enforce proper ethical behaviour, use the donated bodies only for educational and research purposes, and provide appropriate punishment for any deviation from the norms.

Why This Matters for Medical Education

Despite the fact that there are no cases of this type of behaviour in Karnataka currently, it was stated by the Minister Patil that it is very important to adopt a proactive attitude towards the issue. It should be noted that, according to medical experts, although the students are likely to feel some discomfort or shock during the first contact with the cadaver, it is extremely important to make them respect their work throughout all training.

ALSO READ: Is Ranveer Singh Going Into Hiding or Next PR Stunt? Dhurandhar Star Won’t Speak To Media For 18 Months Amid Don 3 Row

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After Pranit More-Sejal Pawar Controversy, Karnataka Plans New Guidelines on Cadaver Dignity
Tags: Karnataka GovernementPranit Moresejal pawar

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After Pranit More-Sejal Pawar Controversy, Karnataka Plans New Guidelines on Cadaver Dignity

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After Pranit More-Sejal Pawar Controversy, Karnataka Plans New Guidelines on Cadaver Dignity
After Pranit More-Sejal Pawar Controversy, Karnataka Plans New Guidelines on Cadaver Dignity
After Pranit More-Sejal Pawar Controversy, Karnataka Plans New Guidelines on Cadaver Dignity
After Pranit More-Sejal Pawar Controversy, Karnataka Plans New Guidelines on Cadaver Dignity

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