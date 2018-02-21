Almost four years after the police registered a molestation case filed by Bollywood actress Preity Zinta against Ness Wadia, the city police have submitted a 500-page chargesheet in the court of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate. Ness Wadia was granted bail on the personal surety of Rs 20,000. Ness Wadia and Preity Zinta, both are the joint owners of IPL team Kings XI Punjab.

The four-year molestation case filed by Bollywood actress Preity Zinta against Ness Wadia is again making the headlines. The Marine Drive Police has finally filed a chargesheet against the businessman Ness Wadia for allegedly molesting and verbally abusing Preity Zinta during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Wankhede Stadium on May 30, 2014. Ness Wadia and Preity Zinta, both are the joint owners of IPL team Kings XI Punjab. The police have submitted a 500-page chargesheet in the court of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate. Ness Wadia was present during the entire process and was granted a bail on a personal bond of Rs 20,000.

He was charged under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force against woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code after an FIR was registered against him on Preity’s complaint on June 13, 2014. Preity Zinta has accused Ness Wadia of verbally abusing her when she refused to change her seats. He also abused the team staff over stadium tickets when he saw Preity seated in the Garware Pavilion. Preity Zinta had also submitted the photographs of bruise-like marks on her arms. She has alleged Ness Wadia of pulling and grabbing her arm when she tried to distance herself from him.

She also accused of abusing her in front of her team members. Both of them were not in a relationship when the incident took place. The incident occurred when Ness Wadia had decided to celebrate his birthday with his friends and family. He has bought extra 35 tickets. Also, for the first time, his mother Maureen had agreed to join him for the match. The entire molesting and harassing started happening, when Preity Zinta and her friends refused to switch the front row seats. Gene Goodenough, who Preity married in 2016, is one of the witnesses and had stated that he intervened during the incident in a statement to the police, claimed the report.

