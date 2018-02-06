Megastar of Bollywood Salman Khan on Tuesday announced his latest heroine who will be featuring in Salman's next production titled Loveratri opposite Aayush Sharma. The film titled Loveratri is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and is produced by Salman Khan films.

Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan took the internet by storm on Tuesday when he tweeted that he has found his girl. Everyone on social media was shocked as well as curious to know if the Dabangg actor is finally getting married. However, soon after tweeting, “Mujhe ladki mil gayi,’’ the actor broke the suspense as he introduced his new heroine named Warina Hussain who will be featuring opposite Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in his next production titled Loveratri. This film will mark Aayush’s big Bollywood debut.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Twitter wrote, “Nothing to worry na @aaysharma ki film #Loveratri ke liye ladki mil gayi Warina, Toh dont worry na be happy na.” The shooting will start in February. The film is scheduled to release later this year. Salman Khan’s actress Warina Hussain has already made her acting debut in the Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk ad and she is an actor by profession. She is the daughter of an Iraqi father and an Afghan mother who started her modelling career in 2013 in Delhi.

Nothing to worry na @aaysharma ki film #Loveratri ke liye ladki mil gayi Warina, Toh dont worry na be happy na pic.twitter.com/uetTpUKRdi — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 6, 2018

Aaush Sharma and Warina Hussain starrer film titled Loveratri is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and is produced by Salman Khan films. According to sources, Aayush will be playing the role of a Gujarati boy in the film and he has been working very hard for his film. Warina is a stunning model who has studied at New York Film Academy which further proves her inclination towards the entertainment industry. With making her big Bollywood debut in a Salman Khan film, she surely will have a long way to go in Bollywood.