As per reports, Bollywood actors, Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut are going to star in a phonological thriller. After spreading their charm in Queen, it is the second times that the talented actors are going to work together for another big project. As yet untitled, the project will be bankrolled by Shailesh R Singh and Ekta Kapoor.

After showcasing their acting skills in Queen together, Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are all set to bring back their charm on the silver screen once again. According to recent reports, Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut are reuniting for their upcoming project which is going to be a psychological thriller. The project will be bankrolled by Shailesh R Singh and Ekta Kapoor. Making his Bollywood debut, veteran Tollywood filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao’s son Prakash Kovelamudi will be directing the movie. The movie is still untitled and expected to roll in March.

According to the reports in a leading daily, both of the actors are looking forward to working with each other. The movie is a fast-paced thriller revolving around the lives of the two leads. Rajkummar Rao instantly said yes to the movie after hearing the script. A major part of the movie is most likely to be shot in Mumbai and London. After the success of Shaddi Mein Zaroor Aana and Newton, the actor has been appreciated by the critics and audiences a lot. In his web series, Bose: Dead or Alive, the actor has gone through a magnificent makeover to get into the role of Subhash Chandra Bose.

Meanwhile, Queen fame Kangana Ranaut is busy shooting for Krish’s period-drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The movie has recently faced some serious threats from the Brahmin outfits. On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao is busy shooting for Amar Kaushik’s Stree which is a horror comedy. The movie also features Shraddha Kapoor opposite to Rao for the first time. The actor will start shooting after wrapping up Shelly Dhar’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which also features Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Juhi Chawla.