After Rahul Bose’s banana bill video from JW Marriott went viral, one of the competitors Taj Hotel took a dig at the five-star hotel and announced complimentary seasonal fruits for their guests. The announcement was made on Twitter after actor Rahul Bose posted a video on the internet in which he was charged Rs 442 including GST for just two bananas in a five-star hotel named JW Marriott in Chandigarh. In the bill charged by the hotel, the bananas were listed as a fruit platter.
The video became viral on social media and many Twitter users commented and retweeted his post. They also shared their experiences related to the incident which broke their banks. Later, the five-star hotel JW Marriott was fined by the Excise and Taxation department of the Union Territory for overcharging the actor with a sum of Rs 25000.
Now, Taj Hotel which is also one of the grand five-star hotel took advantage of the situation and announced that they will serve complimentary seasonal fruits for all their guests at the hotel. Taj Hotel shared the card photo on their Twitter account and it was liked and retweeted by many netizens. The message on the cards said the hotel will be delighted to serve seasonal fresh fruits with compliments and the guests can place the order by calling room dining. The Twitterati were totally impressed by the Hotel’s move and marketing strategy.
Have a look at the retweets and comments after Taj Hotel shared the post:
On the work front, Rahul Bose is an actor, director and screenwriter who has worked in many Hindi, Bengali and Tamil films. He was last seen in Vishwaroopam II as Omar Qureshi which was a Tamil-Hindi film released in 2018. The actor has not signed any upcoming film yet.