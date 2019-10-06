Bigil is one of the most anticipated films of the year 2019 and is set to go on screens soon! As the fans wait for the teaser and trailer of the sports drama film, it turns out Bigil is the second most expensive film after Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 with Rs 180 crore budget!

Releasing this Diwali 2019, Bigil starring Thalapathy Vijay is one the most awaited films of the Tamil cinema and as fans wait for the teaser and trailer of the film, Ramesh Bala, movie buff and critic revealed that the sports drama film is the second most expensive film of the industry after Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth starrer 2.0! With a budget of Rs 180 crore, Bigil is at the second spot after Rs 600 crore budget Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth Robot sequel 2.0.

Releasing in just two weeks, Bigil is a sports drama film starring Thlapathy Vijay in a dual role and with news making rounds, the teaser and trailer of the film is said to be uncovered by next week, going by speculations tomorrow is the day! With Bigil, director Atlee and actor Vijay will be collaborating for the third time after blockbuster hits Mersal and Theri. Both the movie bagged laurels for both the actor and director and the same expectations are from Bigil.

The upcoming Indian Tamil language movie Bigil will feature Nayanthara as the female lead and Vijay as the male lead, and with this movie Bigil, the duo will be seen collaborating after a decade and obviously, the meeting of the two powerhouses of the industry is supposed to be big! The stars have shared screen space before in Villu (2009) and Sivakasi (2005).

The Budget of #Bigil is ₹ 180 Crs.. It's the 2nd Most Expensive Tamil movie after #2Point0 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 6, 2019

Check out the posters from the film Bigil here:



Apart from Nayanthara and Vijay, the movie will also star Vivek, Kathir, Jackie Shroff, Daniel Balaji, Anandaraj, Rajkumar, Yogi Babu, and many more in pivotal roles. The soundtrack of the movie Bigil has been composed by AR Rahman, penned by Vivek and also stars Vijay as the singer! some of the songs which have released and have created a buzz already are- Singappenney, Verithanam, Unakaaga, Maatharey, and Bigil Bigil Bigiluma.

Check out the songs of the movie here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App