After the teaser of Kaala leaked prior to its official launch online, the Wunderbar films and the Kaala team have decided to take legal action against the online miscreants. The team has decided to file a complaint with the cyber crime department to take a strict action against those who were involved in the teaser leak.

The latest update to the story is that Wunderbar films and the Kaala team have decided to take legal action against the online miscreants

Finally, the teaser of Rajinikanth’s Kaala has been released and is making the fans go crazy. Within the few hours of its release, the trailer has gathered over 4 million views, but once again the movie has caught in the claws of online predators. As per reports, the teaser was rescheduled to launch on March 2 at 10 am due to the demise of spiritual guru Jayaendra Saraswati Shankaracharya. The fans were eagerly waiting for the teaser, but to their surprise, the parts from the teaser started showing up online before the official launch. After the chunks of Kaala teaser started leaking online, producer Dhanush decided to launch it at 12 am on March 2.

This is not the first time that the movie has faced something like this. A few days back, the climax scene of the movie got leaked online, which made the cast and crew of the movie disappointed. The latest update to the story is that Wunderbar films and the Kaala team have decided to take legal action against the online miscreants. The team has decided to file a complaint with the cyber crime department to take a strict action against those who were involved in the teaser leak. In his Twitter post, Riaz K Ahmed, a public relation officer for the movie clarified that the team has decided to take a legal and necessary action against those who leaked the poster. In his tweet, he wrote: ” #wunderbarfilms #kaala team have decided to take legal and necessary action against those involved in the TEASER LEAK which happened last NIGHT…….. The Director and the Production Team Together have decided to file a complaint to the CYBER CRIME DEPARTMENT.”

#wunderbarfilms #kaala team have decided to take legal and necessary action against those involved in the TEASER LEAK which happened last NIGHT…….. The Director And The Production Team Together have decided to file a complaint to the CYBER CRIME DEPARTMENT pic.twitter.com/55fyaKz2Pj — RIAZ K AHMED (@RIAZtheboss) March 2, 2018

ALSO READ: Kaala teaser: The perfect combination of Rajnikanth’s swagger and Santosh Narayanan’s score

Directed by Pa Ranjith, Kaala features Rajinikanth, Huma Qureshi, Eswari Rao, Nana Patekar and Samuthirakani in the lead roles. The movie has been bankrolled by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films. The film is all set to be released on April 27, 2018.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE TO READ: Kaala Karikaalan Teaser: Rajinikanth starrer to release on March 1, confirms Dhanush

You can also watch the trailer here:

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth starrer Kaala’s teaser postponed as a mark of respect to Jayaendra Saraswati Shankaracharya

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App