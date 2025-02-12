After Ranveer Allahbadia, Is Elvish Yadav In Legal Trouble Over Alleged Racial Comments On Chum Darang?

These recent developments highlight the increasing scrutiny on digital content creators, with authorities cracking down on offensive remarks and inappropriate content.

The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) has officially filed a complaint with the National Commission for Women (NCW) against social media influencer Elvish Yadav. The complaint seeks action over his alleged “derogatory and racial” comments about actor and Bigg Boss 18 finalist Chum Darang.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

APSCW Demands Action Against Elvish Yadav

In a letter addressed to NCW, APSCW Chairperson Kenjum Pakam condemned Elvish Yadav for his comments, stating that they not only insulted Chum Darang but also disrespected women from Northeast India as a whole.

“Elvish Yadav’s comment on social media has tarnished the reputation of Chum Darang specifically and women from the Northeast in general,” the letter stated. The commission highlighted concerns that such remarks contribute to a hostile environment, discouraging women from the Northeast from pursuing opportunities in Bollywood.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

APSCW has urged NCW to take suo-motu cognizance of the issue and ensure justice for Chum Darang, as well as protect the dignity of women from the region.

Chum Darang Responds to the Controversy

Reacting to the viral podcast where Yadav allegedly made the remarks, Chum Darang took to Instagram to express her disappointment. “Disrespecting someone’s identity and name is not ‘fun’. Mocking someone’s achievements is not ‘banter’. It’s time we draw the line between humour and hate,” she wrote.

She also criticized Yadav for belittling her accomplishments, including her role in a film backed by renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

In a separate controversy, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that Guwahati Police has filed an FIR against multiple YouTubers and influencers for promoting obscenity and vulgar content.

The individuals named in the FIR include:

Ashish Chanchlani

Jaspreet Singh

Apoorva Mukhija

Ranveer Allahabadia

Samay Raina

The case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) 2023, IT Act 2000, Cinematograph Act 1952, and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act 1986.

Growing Scrutiny on Social Media Influencers

These recent developments highlight the increasing scrutiny on digital content creators, with authorities cracking down on offensive remarks and inappropriate content. Whether it is racial insensitivity or explicit discussions, influencers are now facing legal consequences for their online behavior.