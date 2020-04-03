Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee is currently making headlines for getting trolled by SidNaaz fans after calling Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s chemistry fake. Though, Saath Nibhana Sathiya actor hit back to all the trolls, later Rashami Desai also backed her friend and lashed out due to the abusive language being used on social media. Now as per the recent reports, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge winner Aanchal Khurana also opened up about online harassment.

Aanchal revealed that after Devoleena, Rashami, and Navdeesh, Shehnaaz Gill’s fandom has targeted her as after the show, she revealed about how Shehnaaz Gill made other girls uncomfortable by taking up topics like virginity on national television. Further, Aanchal Khurana also expressed herself on the same subject on her Instagram story.

To those who don’t know, Aanchal Khurana blamed Shehnaaz Gill and Shehbaz for supporting Ankita Srivastava. During their fight inside the house as well, Shehnaaz Gill tried to influence Paras Chhabra by taking up names like Ankita Chhabra. Aanchal Khurana also blamed Shehnaaz Gill for disrespecting the show as she was just fond of Sidharth Shukla.

Further, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has recently filed a complaint against a person for sending an obscene audio clip to her in charges of cyberbullying. Further, she has also sent the same audio to Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz but till now she has not received any reply.

On the work front, recently Devoleena Bhattacharjee opened up about sharing screens with Sidharth Shukla in a music video.

