After Rashami Desai confirmed the news of quitting the show there are speculations that Nia Sharma is also going to take the exit from the show. However the show was doing well on the small screens before lockdown but now there are high chances of makers to called off the show post lockdown. Ekta did not say anything about it yet but soon she will confirm if the show will be re-launched with the new sequence. Nia Sharma and Vijendra Kumeria were doing good together and their chemistry was even appreciated by the makers. The audience loved them together and wanted to seem them further.

This new might upset Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai fans that the two gorgeous actors would not be part of the most loved mysterious and supernatural show of the television industry. Nia Sharma earlier said that she loved the character of Brinda and she loved the ay show that has been written. Also she talked about her diet and her plans to take care of herself in lockdown and would not get affected by the changed routine. But now there would be sad news that fans would not be able to see Nia in her sexiest avatar as Naagin.

However, there is no such news from the side of the lead actor of the show Vijendra Kumeria. He did not unveil his plans over the cancellation of the project. Vijendra fans can chill but there is no guarantee if the show is going to be re-launched with the new cast.

