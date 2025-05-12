After Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Retires From Test Cricket After 14 Years, Shares Emotional Goodbye: It’s Tested Me

Kohli made his Test debut in 2011 against the West Indies and took over the captaincy in 2014. During his leadership, he captained India in 68 Test matches, the most by any Indian skipper, and suffered just 17 defeats, boasting a loss rate of only 25%.

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli has officially announced his retirement from Test cricket, concluding an illustrious journey in the game’s most traditional format.

Over the course of 123 Test matches, Kohli amassed an impressive 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, cementing his legacy as one of India’s finest red-ball batsmen.

Virat Kohli’s Test Debut and Captaincy Highlights

Kohli made his Test debut in 2011 against the West Indies and took over the captaincy in 2014. During his leadership, he captained India in 68 Test matches, the most by any Indian skipper, and suffered just 17 defeats, boasting a loss rate of only 25%.

With a win percentage of 58.82%, including 40 victories and 11 draws, Kohli stands as India’s most successful Test captain. One of his most historic achievements was leading India to a Test series victory in Australia in 2019, a first in Indian cricket history.

Virat Kohli Bids An Emotional Goodbye

Announcing the big news, Virat on Instagram stated, “It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life.”

He continued, “There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever. As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for.”

Kohli added, “I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile.”

He concluded, “#269, signing off.”

Virat Kohli’s Final Test Match

Virat Kohli’s final appearance in Test cricket came during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year in Sydney, Australia. India lost the match by six wickets, with the series ending 3-1 in Australia’s favor.

