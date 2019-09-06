Dream Girl: After films like Article 15, Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun, Ayushmann Khurrana is all set with his upcoming film Dream Girl. Recently, filmmaker Janak Toprani has accused the makers of Ayushmann Khurrana's film for similar content.

Dream Girl: Ayushmann Khurrana is among the most versatile actors who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with his phenomenal acting skills and talent. From serious roles to hilarious scenes, Ayushmann Khurrana understands his role well and leaves no chance of impressing his fans with his style of acting. Currently, the actor is gearing up for his next film–Dream Girl. The trailer of the film received a great response from the audience which showcased a quirky side of Ayushmann as Pooja.

Recently, a report revealed that filmmaker Janak Toprani has accused the makers as his film Call For Run which released in 2017 draws resemblance with Ayushmann’s female look in the film. He further added that he had approached Balaji twice but they rejected the script. He further said that last year he got a financer and released the film.

He further said that if Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl comes out to have a similar story to his film. He will surely file a case as he is liable for royalty rights and a writer for the film. Moreover, Balaji

also consulted the director of the film Raaj Shaandilyaa for this matter, who further cleared up saying that this idea belongs to him since 2010 and he got it registered that time itself.

Watch the trailer of the film here–

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is currently much excited for the film as he has dubbed 25 per cent of his dialogues in a female voice. Dream Girl is a romantic-comedy film which also features Nushrat Bharucha, Manjot Singh, Annu Kapoor, Rajesh Sharma, Riteish Deshmukh in supporting roles. The film will hit the silver screens on September 13.

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in crime-thriller film Article 15 with costars–Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa in supporting roles. Moreover, Ayushmann Khurrana will also be seen in the second instalment of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan with Bhumi Pednekar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App