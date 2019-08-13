Telugu star Prabhas is gearing up for the release of his most-awaited film Saaho. It is an action-drama film which is produced on the budget of Rs 350 crore and also features Shraddha Kapoor. Moreover, the film will also mark a Hindi debut for Prabhas and South Indian cinema debut for Shraddha Kapoor. In the film, Prabhas appears in the role of a detective, who is very dedicated to his job to capture the criminals. Moreover, Shraddha Kapoor features as a female cop, who will perform many stunts with Prabhas.
As per the recent reports, Prabhas might appear in filmmaker Surender Readdy’s next project. Reportedly, both the actor and the director met and had a discussion about their next collaboration. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy director is currently busy developing the script of the film.
If the reports turn out to be true, Prabhas and Reddy will collaborate for the first time. Talking about the director, he is known for showcasing action sequences in his films. Some of his hit films include– Kick and Race Gurram.
Currently, Prabhas is busy promoting his film Saaho with Shraddha Kapoor. Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Arun Vijay, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff, Neil Niti Mukesh and Evelyn Sharma in supporting roles and will hit the theatres on August 30. The film is directed by Sujeeth and is bankrolled by T-series and UV Creations.
View this post on Instagram
Are you ready for #SaahoTrailer, darlings? Just one day to go! #SaahoOnAugust30 #Saaho @shraddhakapoor @sujeethsign @neilnitinmukesh @apnabhidu @chunkypanday @arunvijayno1 @mandirabedi @maheshmanjrekar @sharma_murli @vennelakish @uvcreationsofficial #BhushanKumar @tseries.official @officialsaahomovie @tarun_khiwal
View this post on Instagram
Darlings, here’s presenting the Saaho Game Trailer! Are you ready to wear your jet packs and enter the world of #SaahoTheGame? Stay tuned.. #SaahoOnAugust30 #Saaho @shraddhakapoor @sujeethsign @neilnitinmukesh @apnabhidu @chunkypanday @arunvijayno1 @mandirabedi @maheshmanjrekar @sharma_murli @vennelakish @uvcreationsofficial #BhushanKumar @tseries.official @officialsaahomovie Game Developer – @wearepixalot
